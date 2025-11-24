John Tesh says 'faith-filled' wife saved his life after doctors gave him 18 months to live

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Tesh credited his wife for saving his life as he continues to battle a long-fought war with cancer.

Tesh, 73, opened up about his illness and the strength he found in his wife Connie Sellecca.

"I'm incredibly grateful, because it has been literally a 10-and-a-half-year journey [from] when I was first diagnosed in 2015," he told "Good Morning America."

Tesh recalled receiving his grim prostate cancer diagnosis in 2015 and how doctors predicted he'd only live for 18 months.

"The doctors said, 'You should probably get your affairs in order because we can't operate on this,'" Tesh said.

The "Roundball Rock" songwriter claimed his "faith-filled" wife turned things around.

"I just was like, 'OK, this is over.' And so, there was some tears. It's like getting a brick in the face," said Tesh. "And my wife, who is a faith-filled Italian girl from the Bronx, just rose up, and she [said] that 'this is not us.'"

Tesh admitted his cancer diagnosis nearly tore the couple's marriage apart as he struggled with alcohol and gave himself a "pity party."

"It breaks couples apart, prostate cancer, and it almost did us," Tesh told the outlet. "I was not behaving. I was drinking too much, and when you're a terminal patient, you can get any meds you want, and so, I was – Connie calls it – I was in the middle of a pity party, and so she just said, 'Come on, snap out of it,' and she wasn't having any of it."

"The expectation that I was gonna live as long as my Aunt Omegene, which is 100 years old, it was a battle, and it was a couple's battle, and we've won it," the singer added.

According to Tesh, he wouldn't be here without his wife of 33 years. Tesh and the 1980s actress married in 1992 and share a daughter together. The former "Entertainment Tonight" host is also a father to a stepson from a previous marriage.

"I'm able to look back at the things that have happened in my marriage and look at the strength that Connie imparted to me. If you unplug that piece from my journey, I'm not here," Tesh said.

