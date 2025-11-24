Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

John Tesh says 'faith-filled' wife saved his life after doctors gave him 18 months to live

Former TV host John Tesh credits wife Connie Sellecca for helping him survive 10-year cancer battle that nearly destroyed their marriage

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
John Tesh recalls how he was 'ready to take’ himself ‘out’ while battling cancer: 'I was angry at God' Video

John Tesh recalls how he was 'ready to take’ himself ‘out’ while battling cancer: 'I was angry at God'

Author and musician John Tesh gets candid about his battle with cancer in his new book, 'Relentless'.

John Tesh credited his wife for saving his life as he continues to battle a long-fought war with cancer.

Tesh, 73, opened up about his illness and the strength he found in his wife Connie Sellecca.

"I'm incredibly grateful, because it has been literally a 10-and-a-half-year journey [from] when I was first diagnosed in 2015," he told "Good Morning America."

John Tesh stands next to his wife Connie Sellecca

John Tesh credits his wife, Connie Sellecca, for saving his life as he continues his decade-long battle with cancer. (R. Diamond/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

Tesh recalled receiving his grim prostate cancer diagnosis in 2015 and how doctors predicted he'd only live for 18 months.

"The doctors said, 'You should probably get your affairs in order because we can't operate on this,'" Tesh said.

The "Roundball Rock" songwriter claimed his "faith-filled" wife turned things around.

"I just was like, 'OK, this is over.' And so, there was some tears. It's like getting a brick in the face," said Tesh. "And my wife, who is a faith-filled Italian girl from the Bronx, just rose up, and she [said] that 'this is not us.'"

John Tesh and his wife at the Radio Hall of Fame ceremony

The "Roundball Rock" composer told "Good Morning America" that his wife’s faith and strength kept him from giving up after his 2015 diagnosis. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame)

Tesh admitted his cancer diagnosis nearly tore the couple's marriage apart as he struggled with alcohol and gave himself a "pity party."

"It breaks couples apart, prostate cancer, and it almost did us," Tesh told the outlet. "I was not behaving. I was drinking too much, and when you're a terminal patient, you can get any meds you want, and so, I was – Connie calls it – I was in the middle of a pity party, and so she just said, 'Come on, snap out of it,' and she wasn't having any of it."

"The expectation that I was gonna live as long as my Aunt Omegene, which is 100 years old, it was a battle, and it was a couple's battle, and we've won it," the singer added.

John Tesh stands by the piano

John Tesh at the Radio City Music Hall in NYC on May 12. (Scott Gries/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

John Tesh smiles on TV

After more than 30 years of marriage, John Tesh said he wouldn’t be here today without Connie Sellecca's unwavering support. (Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

According to Tesh, he wouldn't be here without his wife of 33 years. Tesh and the 1980s actress married in 1992 and share a daughter together. The former "Entertainment Tonight" host is also a father to a stepson from a previous marriage.

"I'm able to look back at the things that have happened in my marriage and look at the strength that Connie imparted to me. If you unplug that piece from my journey, I'm not here," Tesh said.

