Lori Loughlin
Dave Coulier says Lori Laughlin was the ‘last’ cast member from ‘Full House’ he thought would go to jail

Dave Coulier says ‘we all make mistakes’ after Lori Laughlin’s time in jail

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Dave Coulier has nothing but positive things to say about his co-star Lori Loughlin.

In a recent interview with E! News, Coulier revealed that he did not expect Laughlin to go to jail.

"If you would have said at the beginning of ‘Full House’ 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," Coulier shared with the outlet.

Dave Coulier recently shared his thoughts on Lori Loughlin's 2019 college admission scandal.

Dave Coulier recently shared his thoughts on Lori Loughlin's 2019 college admission scandal. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

"Everyone has their opinion," noting Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. "There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know. We all make mistakes."

LORI LOUGHLIN’S PRISON OFFERS PILATES, SPIN CLASS AND MORE AS SHE SERVES TIME IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The duo has maintained a strong bond since their time on "Full House."

"Lori is my best girl friend in life," he said. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in 2019 for their role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in 2019 for their role in the college admissions scandal. (Getty Images)

He also referred to Loughlin as a "wonderful human being."

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their participation in the college admissions scandal administered by Rick Singer. 

The couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In December 2020, Loughlin finished serving two months behind bars for her role in the scandal. She agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. 

Loughlin has since returned to acting and has reprised her role in "When Calls the Heart."

Loughlin has since returned to acting and has reprised her role in "When Calls the Heart." (Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence. He got out of prison in April 2021.

Since her sentence, Loughlin has returned to acting. She returned to her role in Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" in September 2021 after losing her job during the college admissions scandal.

