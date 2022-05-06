Dave Chappelle ‘upset’ his armed attacker isn’t facing felony charge, lawyer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Chappelle is none-too-pleased that the man who gained access to the Hollywood Bowl stage and attacked him was given a slap on the wrist after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to issue felony charges in the incident, according to the comedian’s lawyer.

"It’s a travesty of justice that DA [George] Gascòn is refusing to prosecute this case as a felony," Chappelle’s attorney Gabriel Colwell told the New York Post on Friday. "The City Attorney, who filed the case, is doing his job but DA Gascón should also do his job and charge this as a felony."

The alleged attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts at his arraignment on Friday.



On Thursday, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer hit Lee with the four misdemeanor crimes, which include battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.



It’s unclear what a potential penalty would be.

"This was a violent assault that was perpetrated on an unsuspecting entertainer while he was giving a show in front of thousands of people at the historic Hollywood Bowl," Colwell, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs, said.



"The idea that [Lee] had a deadly weapon on him — one that was a replica of a handgun that had a knife — that is a violent assault," he told the Post.

Added the lawyer: "Entertainers in LA need to know this is a justice system that will protect them. There is no question here that when someone is violently assaulted by another in possession of a deadly weapon that it should be charged as a felony."

Colwell did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.