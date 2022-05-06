Dave Chappelle alleged attacker Isaiah Lee pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges for tackling comedian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California man accused of allegedly barging onto the stage and tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a show at the Hollywood Bowl was in court on Friday morning to face charges in connection with the assault.

Isaiah Lee entered a not guilty plea. His bail was set at $30,000. Lee had a sling and bandaged arm during his court appearance. His next court date is May 20.

Lee, 23, was initially charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon after he rushed the stage during Chappelle’s stand-up performance Tuesday night as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

Chappelle had just completed his act around 10:40 p.m. local time when Lee "jumped onto the stage and tackled the comedian to the ground," the Los Angeles Police Department said.

DAVE CHAPPELLE SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER BEING ATTACKED AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

He then allegedly "produced what was later discovered to be a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim." Lee was found at the time to have been in possession of a counterfeit back handgun that had a knife attached, police said at the time.

But on Thursday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced downgraded misdemeanor charges. Instead of the felony, Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

DAVE CHAPPELLE ‘FULLY COOPERATING’ WITH POLICE IN ‘UNFORTUNATE AND UNSETTLING’ INCIDENT, COMEDIAN’S REP SAYS

"This alleged attack has got to have consequences," Feuer said, announcing his office’s decision to slap Lee with downgraded misdemeanor charges. "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case."

Jail records describe Lee as being a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on $30,000 bail, records further show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The New York Post identified Lee as a rapper. An Instagram search produced someone with the name Isaiah Lee, who appeared to go by the username, "noname_trapper," and matched the physical description of the suspect.

The user posted an Instagram story earlier Tuesday wearing the same sweatshirt that the suspect was seen donning in later photos following his arrest. The Instagram story showed him with his hair up, his hood over his head and a filter of a bloody nose and horns.

A YouTube search for someone with the name "Noname_trapper" produced dozens of rap videos, including one that shows a man standing on what appears to be a police vehicle, flashing the middle finger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One song, posted on June 2020, is titled "Dave Chappell" and contains a phrase that sounds like: "Walkin' straight into the bowl" with a laugh.

Fox News' Alexandria Hernandez, Julius Young and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.