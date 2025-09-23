Dave Bautista refuses to work with complainers and negative people on Hollywood film sets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Bautista has zero patience for negativity.

In a new interview, Bautista, who currently stars in the action movie "Afterburn," opened up about his acting career and explained why he refuses to work with complainers.

"I’m just at the age and at the point of my life where life’s just too godd--- short," Bautista told Collider. "I want to work with people I just love and respect, because I love this business. I love filmmaking, and if people don’t want to be there, I don’t want to be there with them. You know?"

DAVE BAUTISTA ADMITS HE'S ‘KILLING’ HIMSELF TO MAINTAIN 75-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

"I’m happy to be there," he continued. "It’s a love thing for me, and I’m passionate about it. I want to be there, and I want to make the most of it, so I don’t want to hear people b----ing, complaining, moaning, and groaning about doing something that we’re all fortunate enough to be doing and making."

In 2024, the ex-WWE star opened up about why he chose to change careers 15 years ago.

"I would still be involved with WWE, I hope. Because I really loved it. It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe," he told BuzzFeed. "It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling."

Bautista isn't the only actor to voice his opinions on other actors' bad attitudes.

Last year, Chris Pratt slammed fellow artists who come to work with a "crappy" attitude.

"Look, these guys can attest to this, because they’re the same way, like, there’s no room for s----y attitudes there," Pratt said during a New York Comic Con panel for his Netflix sci-fi film "The Electric State," per People. "You can’t have a bad attitude in moviemaking. It ruins everything for everyone, and then you don’t last long."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It sucks when people have a crappy attitude," he continued. "So when you show up on set, there’s no reason why you should… Like, ‘Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?’ Like, come on and pull your head out."