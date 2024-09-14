Dave Bautista admits he’s ‘killing’ himself to maintain dramatic 75-pound weight loss

Actor Dave Bautista has dramatically transformed himself through his weight-loss journey.

The former WWE star opened up about his slimmed down figure and admitted he’s "killing" himself to maintain his weight.

"I started slimming down because I just got fat," he began to explain on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel.

"I got really big for a role, and it was uncomfortably big… I was around 315 pounds, and I put the weight on really fast. … I packed it on with French fries and pancakes."

Bautista shared he gained weight for his role in the 2023 psychological horror film, "Knock at the Cabin."

"Looking back at it, I probably overdid it. I was probably a little too big," Bautista added. "I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight and it took me forever to shed it off."

The Marvel actor admitted the more he trimmed down, the better he felt.

"And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera and the better I looked next to other actors. … Even at this weight … at 6’4" [and] 240 pounds, next to your typical actor I look like a gorilla, and it’s distracting."

He continued to share that his fans addressed concerns online about his dramatic weight loss.

Although Bautista said he’s not "starving himself," he struggles to maintain his weight.

"I’ll probably lose a few more pounds. I’m basically killing myself to be this trim. I mean, I am training hard," he remarked. "My calories are pretty restricted."

After the actor revealed he only eats 2,500 calories a day, Bautista shared his diet regimen that included intermittent fasting. He also doesn’t allow himself to eat 3–4 hours before he goes to bed.

Bautista’s comments come after the actor confessed he was relieved to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]," Bautista previously told GQ Magazine, after he played the role for nearly a decade. "It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

The former professional wrestler turned actor additionally shared his thoughts on his Hollywood career.

"Honestly, I could give a f--- [about being a movie star]," Bautista told GQ.

"I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades – I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something."