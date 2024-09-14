Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dave Bautista admits he’s ‘killing’ himself to maintain dramatic 75-pound weight loss

Marvel actor details weight loss journey, says he only eats 2,500 calories a day

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Gutfeld!: Should we be concerned about Dave Bautista? Video

Gutfeld!: Should we be concerned about Dave Bautista?

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the panel react to Dave Bautista’s dramatic weight loss and appearance on ‘Gutfeld!’

Actor Dave Bautista has dramatically transformed himself through his weight-loss journey. 

The former WWE star opened up about his slimmed down figure and admitted he’s "killing" himself to maintain his weight. 

"I started slimming down because I just got fat," he began to explain on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel.

CELEBRITY SLIMDOWN: SIMON COWELL, CHRIS PRATT AND OTHER FAMOUS MEN SHOW OFF DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

dave bautista, weight loss

Marvel actor Dave Bautista shared how he slimmed down during his weight-loss journey, after he shed 75 pounds. (Getty Images)

"I got really big for a role, and it was uncomfortably big… I was around 315 pounds, and I put the weight on really fast. … I packed it on with French fries and pancakes."

Bautista shared he gained weight for his role in the 2023 psychological horror film, "Knock at the Cabin."

"Looking back at it, I probably overdid it. I was probably a little too big," Bautista added. "I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight and it took me forever to shed it off."

The Marvel actor admitted the more he trimmed down, the better he felt. 

Dave Bautista

Bautista addressed his fan's concern about his weight loss. (Getty Images)

"And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera and the better I looked next to other actors. … Even at this weight … at 6’4" [and] 240 pounds, next to your typical actor I look like a gorilla, and it’s distracting."

He continued to share that his fans addressed concerns online about his dramatic weight loss.

Although Bautista said he’s not "starving himself," he struggles to maintain his weight.

HOLLYWOOD'S FITNESS SECRETS: HOW CHRIS PRATT, JENNIFER LOPEZ AND OTHER CELEBS STAY IN SHAPE

Dave Bautista, Dune red carpet

After the actor revealed he only eats 2,500 calories a day, Bautista shared his diet regimen that included intermittent fasting. (Getty Images)

"I’ll probably lose a few more pounds. I’m basically killing myself to be this trim. I mean, I am training hard," he remarked. "My calories are pretty restricted."

After the actor revealed he only eats 2,500 calories a day, Bautista shared his diet regimen that included intermittent fasting. He also doesn’t allow himself to eat 3–4 hours before he goes to bed.

Bautista’s comments come after the actor confessed he was relieved to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dave Bautista

Although Bautista said he’s not "starving himself," he struggles to maintain his weight. (Getty Images)

"I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]," Bautista previously told GQ Magazine, after he played the role for nearly a decade. "It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

The former professional wrestler turned actor additionally shared his thoughts on his Hollywood career.

Dave Bautista

The former professional wrestler turned actor additionally shared his thoughts on his Hollywood career. (Getty Images)

"Honestly, I could give a f--- [about being a movie star]," Bautista told GQ.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 "I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades – I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending