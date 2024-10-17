Former WWE star, Marvel actor Dave Bautista calls Trump a 'whiny little b----' in parody 'tough guy' ad

Actor and ex-WWE star Dave Bautista filmed an expletive-filled parody ad mocking former President Trump as a "whiny little b----" for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night.

Kimmel previewed the ad by remarking on how "young, straight White men love Donald Trump" because they see him as a "macho, macho man." He then turned to "one of the toughest guys [he] know[s]" to ask if that’s true.

The show threw to the "Dune" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star training in a gym where he began addressing the male voters.

"Fellas, we gotta talk," Bautista said. "A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt, so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SAYS HARRIS 'HAS A PROBLEM WITH MEN,' FELLOW HOSTS SAY 'THEY HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HER'

His rant was accompanied by various related images and clips of Trump during his presidency and campaign.

"He sells imaginary baseball cards of him pretending to be a cowboy fireman. The guy’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. I mean look how he drinks water, like a little pink chickadee. He's got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. He cheats at golf. He creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms. You know that little dance he does? He looks like he's j---ing off a pair of giraffes," Bautista said.

He continued, "He's moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheel of a truck. He bends over for Putin. And he’s cattier on social media than a middle school teen girl. The guy needs help walking downhill."

"This November, let's stop kidding ourselves," Bautista concluded. "Donald Trump is afraid of rain, of dogs, of windmills, of Meryl f---ing Streep and being laughed at. But mostly, he's terrified that real red-blooded American men will find out that he's a weak, tubby toddler. What’s wrong, tough guy? Did someone grab you by the p---y? Whiny little b----."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung pushed back, calling Bautista a "stone-cold loser" and mocked his WWE career.

"President Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer. Dave Bautista is not, because he is a stone-cold loser who was unprofessional and took his ball home when he refused to put over younger talent. He then returned to the company that made him, and he found out quickly that he couldn't wrestle and has no mic skills whatsoever," Cheung said.

ANDREA MITCHELL SAYS KAMALA HARRIS HAS A 'BIG PROBLEM' CONNECTING WITH MEN, WHO DON'T TAKE HER SERIOUSLY

Last month, Bautista posted a video on Instagram encouraging his followers to vote and take part in early voting if they can. The video included an image of him wearing a Harris-Walz shirt.

An NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll earlier this month showed 57% of male voters planned to vote for Trump compared to only 41% for Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP