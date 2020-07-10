Darius Rucker's annual benefit concert for St. Jude Children's Hospital will go virtual due to COVID-19

Darius Rucker will honor his commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country singer announced that his annual “Darius & Friends” concert to benefit the acclaimed children’s hospital will be presented virtually this year as a pay-per-view event with proceeds going directly to St. Jude.

According to an announcement on his website, Rucker will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of the concert that will be streamed live to paying customers on July 30.

“Even though we can’t all get together for a normal concert right now, it’s important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do,” Rucker said in a statement. “I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause.”

The show is now in its 11th year and has raised more than $2 million to date. The singer initially made a commitment to support the hospital in 2008 after visiting. It’s known around the world for treating children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through charitable funds that take the financial burden off parents and family.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman has also made frequent visits to St. Jude and even released a song, "Possibilities," in 2014 inspired by one of the hospital's brave young patients.

In 2019, Rucker’s “Darius & Friends” concert raised an impressive $425,000. That show featured celebrities such as Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown and Travis Denning.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” Rucker said in a statement at the time. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”