Hootie and the Blowfish's Darius Rucker to sing national anthem for NASCAR Darlington race

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

South Carolina music star Darius Rucker will be singing the singing the national anthem before NASCAR’s The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, as the series returns to the track after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hootie and the Blowfish singer was born and still lives in Charleston and attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where the band was formed.

Rucker has previously performed The Star-Spangled Banner at a number of major sporting events, including the World Series, NBA finals, Indy 500 and at Daytona International Speedway for the 2010 Coke Zero 400 on July 4th weekend.

His Darlington performance will take place remotely via the internet, as no spectators will be in attendance on the race, which is being held under strict health and safety precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Real Heroes 400 will be broadcast live on Fox at 3:30 pm ET, Sunday, May 17

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP