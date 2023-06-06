Expand / Collapse search
Published

Danny Masterson's wife after actor's rape conviction, Duggar family secrets revealed in new docuseries

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Danny Masterson in a blue coat walks alongside his wife Bijou Phillips at court split The Duggar Family on "Extra"

Bijou Phillips is reportedly reeling from her husband Danny Masterson's rape conviction while the Duggar family is having their secrets exposed in a new docuseries. (Myung J. Chun/D Dipasupil )

WHO IS SHE? - Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, reportedly devastated by his rape conviction: What to know about model. Continue reading here

INSIDE LOOK - Duggar docuseries 'Shiny Happy People' reveals shocking secrets about reality TV family. Continue reading here…

HARRY TAKES THE STAND - Prince Harry enters witness box for UK court showdown, accuses tabloid of playing 'a destructive role.' Continue reading here…

Sydney Sweeney in a black strapless gown with a V-cut and hair angling her face at the HCA TV Awards

Sydney Sweeney shared that two members of her family had to turn off a racy scene she filmed for "Euphoria." (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

SORRY, DAD - ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney’s dad ‘walked out’ during her explicit scenes after watching show. Continue reading here…

HEIR HE IS - Princess Eugenie's newborn baby knocks Prince Edward down line of succession to British throne. Continue reading here…

TRUE LIES - Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls crushing moment he told Maria Shriver about affair with housekeeper. Continue reading here…

‘CAN’T JUDGE PEOPLE' - Tara Reid says remaining unmarried and childless made it hard to shake ‘party girl’ image, hurt her career. Continue reading here…

The cast of 'Cheers' smiles in a photo, including Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson, Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer

Kirstie Alley joined the cast of "Cheers" in season 6 and was gifted a shotgun by her cast mates.  (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis)

GIFTED A WEAPON - 'Cheers' cast bought a shotgun for Kirstie Alley when she joined the show. Continue reading here…

‘NEVER SAID THAT' - Drew Barrymore says she 'never' wished her mom ‘was dead,' clarifies comments. Continue reading here…

ON THE MEND - Jamie Foxx mystery illness: Timeline of 'Django Unchained' star's health scare. Continue reading here…

