Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to rape charges

Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to multiple rape charges.

The "That ’70s Show" actor's attorney, Tom Mesereau, spoke on behalf of his client in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday as Masterson was not present in court.

Masterson is facing three charges of rape by force or fear, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred in the early 2000s.

Masterson’s initial court appearance happened in June and his arraignment has been postponed several times since.

'THAT '70S SHOW' STAR DANNY MASTERSON APPEARS IN COURT; ATTORNEY CLAIMS RAPE CHARGES ARE 'POLITICIZED'

Prosecutors have alleged that Masterson, 44, who has been free on bond since his June 17 arrest, raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. All of the alleged rapes happened at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Mesereau, whose previous clients have included Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby, said in court in June that the charges were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and political pressure to prosecute his client. The lawyer said his team would prove that Masterson is not guilty.

DANNY MASTERSON ASKS JUDGE TO REVEAL ACCUSERS’ IDENTITIES, ACCUSES THEM OF 'SHAMEFUL MONEY GRAB'

Masterson’s arrest came after a three-year investigation that resulted in the rare prosecution of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era. Despite dozens of investigations, most have led to no charges based on lack of evidence or too much time having passed since the alleged sexual assaults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged rapes happened at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred as Steven Hyde on "That ’70s Show" from 1998 to 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report