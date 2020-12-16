Danielle Brooks shares support for Lizzo amid her own public body positivity struggles

Danielle Brooks shared her support for Lizzo amid her own struggles with public weight loss.

Lizzo caught backlash recently after sharing the details of her detox diet. Many fans questioned why the notoriously body-positive singer would suddenly be advocating for ways to get skinnier.

"I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive," Lizzo wrote in her defense to caption a recent topless photo of herself on Instagram.

Inspired by the "Juice" singer, the "Orange is the New Black" actress took to Instagram to share a nude photo of her own and outline the journey she’s been on with her weight and the concept of body positivity since giving birth.

The star, who People reports welcomed her first child in November 2019, revealed that she’d stepped away from social media as she tried to lose weight for fear of going through exactly what Lizzo is going through.

"As someone who coined the phrase #voiceofthecurves I’ve muted my voice for a few months now out of shame. I felt shameful of gaining weight. Even though I brought a whole human into the world, I still felt shameful because I wasn’t able to maintain my normal body weight post- pregnancy," she wrote. "And a year later i have only lost roughly 20lbs of a 60lb weight gain."

Brooks went on to add that she was hoping to drop the remaining 40 of her 60-pound weight gain and post a stunning after photo "like so many celebrities miraculously do."

However, seeing Lizzo inspired her to be more honest with both herself and her fans.

"Just like Lizzo, and so many other ‘fat’ girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy," she wrote. "I feel it’s important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain’t always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress."

She concluded: "So I’m sharing. I’m doing all kinds of diets, cleanses, making all kinds healthy choices. Not because I don’t love myself now, but because I DO love myself, my body and my mind. Bc I want to continue to feel strong and sexy without catching ‘the sugars’ or any other disease. It’s okay showing the in between of growth. You ain’t always gotta have it all the way together. Just speaking from the heart."