Daniel Craig says he won’t leave kids his fortune

Daniel Craig isn't a fan of large inheritances.

The 007 star, 53, recently told Candis magazine he plans on spending or giving away his $160 million fortune rather than leave it to his two kids.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" he mused to the outlet.

"I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too," Craig continued.

DANIEL CRAIG GIVES ADVICE TO NEXT JAMES BOND

The "Knives Out" actor added, "I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Craig shares his older daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a younger daughter with his second wife, actress Rachel Weisz.

He and the Oscar-winner married in June 2011 in a private New York ceremony. Weisz has another child as well, a son from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

An estimate reported by Celebrity Net Worth states that Craig has racked up a hearty chunk of change throughout his many years in the film industry. His most memorable and lucrative project, of course, being the five movies he’s done as James Bond after replacing Pierce Brosnan as the iconic spy character in 2006.

'NO TIME TO DIE' ACTOR DANIEL CRAIG TALKS FIRST AND LAST DAYS OF PLAYING JAMES BOND

Fellow actor Ashton Kutcher also spoke out against leaving his kids large sums of money. He appeared on Dax Shepard‘s "Armchair Expert" podcast back in 2018 and said, "My kids are not getting like big…I’m not setting up a trust for them, we’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."

"If my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it but they’re not getting trusts. So hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kutcher shares daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, with wife Mila Kunis.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.