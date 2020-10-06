Daniel Craig gives advice to next James Bond

Daniel Craig is parting ways with the James Bond franchise after the forthcoming “No Time to Die” and he has some candid advice for his successor.

“Don’t f--k it up,” Craig bluntly said Monday during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” when asked about advice for the next James Bond.

Craig, 52, has played the role of 007 in five of the spy films since 2006’s “Casino Royale.” His predecessors include Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, and Timothy Dalton.

Craig also offered this insight for the next Bond: “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.”

The next James Bond hasn’t been announced although various theories have been floated amongst fans.

Craig also touched on the delayed release of “No Time to Die,” which was recently pushed back a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of movie theaters around the world.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” he told Fallon. “We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and in a safe way.”

The actor added: “We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date.”

“No Time to Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

On Friday, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced via Twitter that the delay was “in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year,” they added in a follow-up tweet.