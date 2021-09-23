Daniel Craig says he was 'joking' when he said he'd rather commit self-harm than play James Bond again

Daniel Craig is clearing the air.

Back in 2015, the 53-year-old actor, known as "the blonde Bond," shocked fans when he offered up some graphic comments about his lack of desire to reprise the role of James Bond.

When asked whether he'd be interested in playing the character again, he replied, "Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on."

That was the same year the Bond flick "Spectre" was released. It opened to less-than-stellar reviews and came after Craig had already hinted he was ready to hang up his hat.

He also broke a leg while filming.

Now, in an interview with RadioTimes, the actor is clarifying his comments, perhaps partly explaining why he returned to the role again after all for "No Time to Die."

"To be completely honest, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do another one of these,’" he explained, per Just Jared. "I finished filming ‘Spectre’ with a broken leg."

He noted that his age also played a role in his desire to say goodbye to Bond.

"To your point about being in my 50s now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’" the star recalled. "I needed a break.

"A little more skill in the answer might have been better," he added. "I was joking, but it came across as ungrateful."

"No Time to Die," which will hit theaters Oct. 8 after several pandemic-related delays, is said to be Craig's final time in the role before the baton is presumably handed off to another Brit.