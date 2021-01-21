James Bond flick 'No Time to Die' release delayed again: report

Producers of "No Time to Die," the latest upcoming installment of the James Bond franchise, have delayed its theatrical release yet again.

The movie, which was slated to open April 2, will now hit theaters Oct. 8, according to Variety.

The move comes as coronavirus cases continue to spike, particularly in the U.S.

"No Time to Die" has had a hard time landing a release date since being slated for an April 2020 opening. The film was delayed until November 2020, but as the pandemic failed to subside, it was again moved to April of this year.

MGM will handle distribution in North America and Universal will roll out the film internationally. Reps for the companies did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that "No Time to Die" cost around $200 million and will need to be an international success to make money on the flick, especially considering an advertising campaign was nearly completed in the past.

Making such a sum is very unlikely without American movie theaters operating at a higher volume than they are now, as many theaters remain closed with others have limited capacities.

"No Time to Die" will star Daniel Craig as the smooth-talking Brit alongside Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes and others.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with -- among others -- "Fleabag" creator and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Billie Eilish performs the theme song.

The picture was also the first major tentpole film to push back its release date amid the pandemic and considered selling to streamers for a high price tag.

The most recent delay was the first in a line of release date shifts that occurred Thursday, including Sony's "Cinderella," which was set to be the year's first big release Feb. 5. The musical will now hit theaters July 16.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (now set for release Nov. 11), "Uncharted" (Feb. 11, 2022) and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" (June 11) were also pushed back.