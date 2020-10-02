James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ release pushed back again

The long-anticipated release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has once again been delayed.

The new release window is now said to be 2021 due to the increasing toll the coronavirus pandemic has had on the theatrical business.

“No Time to Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the U.S. shut down in mid-March because of the novel virus.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” the franchise’s Twitter account announced on Friday.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year,” they wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.