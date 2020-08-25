Sean Connery turns 90, receives birthday wishes from James Bond family

Sean Connery has hit a major milestone: His 90th birthday.

The Scottish actor is highly decorated having earned an Academy Award and multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards.

One of his most memorable roles was as the first actor to tackle the character of James Bond, beginning with 1962's "Dr. No." His other notable films include "The Untouchables," "The Rock" and "Murder on the Orient Express."

To celebrate the industry titan, Hollywood stars offered up birthday wishes.

"Happy 90th birthday Sir Sean Connery," wrote fellow Bond star Pierce Brosnan on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of himself posing with Connery. "I was eleven years old in 1964, just off the plane from Ireland when I saw 'Goldfinger' at the ABC cinema on Putney high street. You were my Bond of inspiration."

The official Twitter account for the Bond franchise shared a montage of some of Connery's finest moments in the films.

"Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from [producers] Michael [G. Wilson], Barbara [Broccoli], everyone at EON and all your fans."

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" star George Lazenby, who played Bond for a single flick before Connery returned to the franchise, also shared a photo of the actor on Instagram.

"Happy 90th birthday to the all time greatest @007 - Sean Connery. Sean, for me, was always the man," wrote the actor. "I walked in his footsteps - I had to look and dress like Sean Connery - I went to his barber's and tailors. I had no fear when I went up for the role - he was the guy who inspired me to never hesitate."

Lazenby added: "Another thing we have in common is that we're both family men, so best wishes to Lady Connery, your kids and grand kids and stay safe."

In total, Connery appeared in seven Bond films: "Dr. No," "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice," "Diamonds are Forever" and "Never Say Never Again."