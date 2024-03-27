Danica McKellar wishes the world would be 'open to God's love,' two years after finding faith

"Wonder Years" actress Danica McKellar is gearing up to spend Easter Sunday in Southern California and is reminiscing on her journey to faith.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, McKellar explained how she's been able to reflect ahead of the holiday weekend and her two-year anniversary of finding faith, which occurred thanks to Candace Cameron Bure two years ago on Palm Sunday.

"Easter week for me, this year marks two years of becoming a believer," the 49-year-old said. "That's when Candace Cameron Bure brought me into her church on Palm Sunday, and we saw the passion play there at Shepherd Church."

Shepherd Church has a few locations throughout Southern California.

‘WONDER YEARS' STAR DANICA MCKELLAR REVEALS LOVE TRIANGLE WITH CANDACE CAMERON BURE BACK IN THE 1980S

"It changed my life," McKellar said of her church experience. "I don't know what happened. Some people say the Holy Spirit came to me. All I know is that I knew I became a believer, and it was the most wonderful, transformative moment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"I was flooded with this knowingness, and I have such peace from that still after two years, and I'm so grateful for it."

McKellar explained that the Easter season is full of "redemption and rebirth."

WATCH: 'Wonder Years' actress Danica McKellar explains Candace Cameron Bure's role in her finding faith

"And I feel that," she explained. "My wish for the world is that they would feel that as well and be open to God's love because it's transformative, and it's there for everyone."

Growing up, McKellar only celebrated the "secular side" of Easter.

"It was the Easter bunny and egg hunts and coloring eggs," she explained. "I used to believe in the Easter bunny, so it was a lot of fun. It was a big family celebration, like a lot of holidays. And I'm really grateful to have a family who always made that effort for everyone to come together."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My wish for the world is that they would … be open to God's love because it's transformative, and it's there for everyone." — Danica McKellar

This year, Danica plans to celebrate Easter Sunday again with her family, including her son Draco, in San Diego.

"We will go to Easter church services, and we will do an egg hunt," she told Fox News Digital. "We'll do all the things. We celebrate it all."

Danica welcomed her son, Draco, with her ex-husband, music composer Mike Verta, in 2010. Teaching her teenage son about her faith has been a "brand new" process for her.

"I share with Draco everything I can. Again, this is new for me. It's new for him. So, the rest of my family are fascinated by my journey, and I think I'm rubbing off on them slowly but surely," she said.

McKellar told Fox News Digital after her experience on Palm Sunday with Cameron Bure that she knew she wanted Jesus to be her "companion." Her father found his faith 25 years ago, well into McKellar's adulthood, and she found her father's belief in Christianity "fascinating."

WATCH: Danica McKellar explains how attending a Palm Sunday church service in 2022 changed her life forever

"'You seem so happy,'" Danica said she told her father. "'I'm so happy for you,' and I've gotten that reaction from some people in my life as well. They're really happy for me, but they're not connecting with it, and that's how I was for so many years. So, I never blame anyone for that.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But my wish is that people would be able to find that because it's been so amazing for me. You don't feel alone. No matter what's going on."

McKellar told Fox News Digital that, this year, she will be reading the Bible all the way through for the second time, which keeps her "connected."

"I attend church, and I have friends that I talk to about it. So, it's a beautiful faith journey, and I'm so grateful for the people in it who support that," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danica, who works with the Great American Family Channel, explained she's "grateful" to work with a channel that plays the Passion Play on Good Friday.

"So, this is the season of redemption and rebirth," McKellar said. "That's what Easter is. And I love being a part of a network that celebrates that."