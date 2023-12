Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Danica McKellar is sharing how she found her way to religion.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the actress spoke about her experience with faith, explaining how a trip to church with friend and fellow actress Candace Cameron Bure changed her mind on the preconceived notions she had about Christianity.

"I've been around Christianity my whole life in some way, shape or form," she began in a conversation with Carley Shimkus, "but it never really clicked. And my good friend Candace Cameron Bure… she brought me to church. And all I can say is that something happened."

She said her father found his own "relationship with God" while in his 40s, and he told her that he believes the Holy Spirit came to her.

"All I know is… I was flooded with this love and understanding," McKellar explained.

"I'd always been so biased against Christianity for various reasons, mostly because of the bad reputation it's gotten with causing wars, and you think, ‘Oh, Christians are these really judgmental people,’ and all this religious stuff. The truth is, Jesus was anti-religion. He was anti-religion, and I didn't even realize that."

But in going to church with Bure and seeing a "passion play," she said she "suddenly understood."

"Everything I always thought about there being some higher power and wanting to do the right thing, just because it's the right thing, when no one's watching, why that matters, and it all just came into focus. And I feel so blessed."

She added, "I do have this very recent memory of being a nonbeliever, and I have no judgment whatsoever, I just want people to feel the love and peace that I feel now."

One of the best things about her newfound faith, she described, is that, "You don't feel alone anymore in your moments where you are by yourself, you're not alone. And the fact that that's available to everybody at any time… I thought religion was this restrictive thing, it's actually the most freeing thing in the world."

In October, McKellar told Fox News Digital more about her faith.

Then, she said, "I would not say I’ve embraced religion so much as relationship. I’ve found my faith, and it’s been an amazing life-changer. I have this sense that everything’s going to be fine in a way that I never really had before."

She mentioned Bure and her father then too, saying, "I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it. Also, my dad. He’s been a believer for a long time."

"It’s just been a beautiful, beautiful gift, and it feels so good, and I want everyone to have that feeling."

Last year saw another big change in the "Wonder Years" stars' life – not only did she grow to have a new understanding of her faith, but she also moved her family from Hollywood to Tennessee.

She and her husband, Scott Sveslosky, moved to a rural area outside Nashville with her son, Draco, from a previous relationship. About the big move, she said, "Tennessee is a total quality of life improvement. It’s gorgeous, I love the seasons."

"I grew up in Southern California and I love LA, and I love California. But I have to say, the seasons are really something else. I love watching the leaves change colors, and I love it when it gets cold. And I love when it’s really hot, humid."

She added, "Maybe it’s some sort of honeymoon period. I’ve been there about a year now, but I love all the seasons."

In another conversation with Fox News Digital, the star talked about celebrating Christmas in her new home state, saying, "Going into the holidays is always exciting for me, it always has been, but living in Tennessee now is extra exciting because you can see it around you. The leaves are changing. First, you get this gorgeous show of autumn, and then pretty soon the trees become bare, and then it gets colder, and you just feel cozier."