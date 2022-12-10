Danica McKellar on love, unity during holidays: In a divided world, ‘Christmas brings us together’

Danica McKellar is spreading Christmas cheer during the holiday season.

"The Wonder Years" star spoke out about the importance of the Christmas holiday in a divided world.

"Christmas and togetherness is so important," she told Fox News Digital at ChristmasCon Saturday.

"There's a lot of division in this world. … I feel like Christmas brings us together … remember what's really important, which is love and unity."

McKellar has starred in several holiday movies after famously portraying Winnie Cooper in the hit show "The Wonder Years."

Her most recent work is on a Great American Family network film, "Christmas at the Drive-In."

The 47-year-old actress added she had "so much fun" starring in this holiday movie and continued to describe her character.

McKellar’s role in the film is determined to save the town’s drive-in that’s scheduled to be torn down and turned into a distribution center.

"My character is very passionate about keeping it alive, and then the developer is played by my costar. … Of course, there's friction, but then we get along and fall in love because that's what happens in these movies," she told Fox News Digital.

She made these comments at That’s4Entertainment’s third annual ChristmasCon in New Jersey.

The female-led company prides itself on hosting a holiday-packed weekend filled with special activities, including a tree lighting, wreath-making classes and celebrity panels.

"Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert was the official headliner for the three-day event, while other stars, including Melissa Joan Hart, Chad Michael Murray and more were in attendance.

McKellar shared an important holiday message.

"I like to think that the best place for division is in math class … let's keep it where it belongs … focus on the happy togetherness and unity," she said.