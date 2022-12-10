Danica McKellar weighs in on co-star's exit after Candace Cameron Bure’s comments on ‘traditional marriage'

Danica McKellar opened up about her co-star Neal Bledsoe’s exit from the Great American Family network after Candace Cameron Bure said she will not feature same-sex couples in its holiday movies.

"Neal is a wonderful person. He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way," the "Wonder Years" star told Fox News Digital at ChristmasCon Saturday.

McKellar’s comments come on the heels of the Great American Family’s chief creative officer Bure facing criticism after she told the Wall Street Journal that the network’s programming "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Bure has since commented on her statement with Fox News Digital: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

According to an interview with Variety, after Bure made those comments, Bledsoe decided to leave the network.

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me," he said in part.

"I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear."

McKellar continued to address her thoughts about the controversy.

"[Bure] started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, and she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn't mean exclusively," McKellar said. "I don't agree with his interpretation, but I love him to death and I wish him well."

In November, McKellar took to Instagram to share her thoughts amid Bure’s comments and Bledsoe’s exit.

"I'd like to set the record straight about something. I'm a new Christian, and I'm so grateful for that. As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation. … The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me," she said in part.

"I'm still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That's kind of His thing..."

Bledsoe and McKellar starred in Great American Family’s "Christmas at the Drive-In" together.

The 47-year-old actress added that she had "so much fun" starring in the holiday movie and continued to describe her character.

McKellar’s role in the film is determined to save the town’s drive-in that’s scheduled to be torn down and turned into a distribution center.

"My character is very passionate about keeping it alive, and then the developer is played by my co-star. … Of course, there's friction, but then we get along and fall in love because that's what happens in these movies," she told Fox News Digital.

McKellar has starred in several holiday movies throughout her career and was a celebrity guest at ChristmasCon.

She is known for her character Winnie Cooper in "Wonder Years."

That’s4Entertainment created ChristmasCon and is a female-led company. It prides itself on hosting a holiday-packed weekend filled with special activities, including a tree lighting, wreath-making classes and celebrity panels.

"Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert was the headliner for the three-day event, while other stars, including Melissa Joan Hart, Chad Michael Murray and more were in attendance.

The holiday event kicked off its third year and was celebrated at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison.

"ChristmasCon is such a gift. I just absolutely love interacting with fans and meeting them. … Just seeing all their joy. All that Christmas joy is incredible," McKellar expressed.