Dane Cook mocks his age gap with fiancée in new special: 'She wasn't alive for the first 26 years' of his life

Dane Cook's new comedy special "Above It All" premiered Wednesday on the Moment platform, and the "Good Luck Chuck" actor took the opportunity to roast himself for his 26-year age gap with new fiancée, Kelsi Taylor.

In a trailer for the special, the 50-year-old said of his 23-year-old partner, "She was doing her homework, and I said, ’Where have you been all my life?' And then I remembered she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it."

Cook, who has been dating Taylor for over five years, proposed in August. Cook's sister took engagement photos of the couple.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

DANE COOK'S GIRLFRIEND KELSI TAYLOR, 20, CELEBRATES COMEDIAN'S 47TH BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET MESSAGE

In an interview with E! News, Cook said Taylor was involved in the creative process for the show. "She saw everything that I was working on for the show … and she was like, ‘Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."

He added, "If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."

OLDER STARS WHO DATE TEENS

Cook has had no problem being the butt of his own jokes in the past and has been extremely open about the age gap in his relationship.

In a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian joked saying, "People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.' I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in a cradle for like 9 years … relax!'"

Of his relationship with Taylor and how it folds into his comedy, Cook told E!, "I was just trying some material out on her the other day, where I was like, ‘Hey, I think I have maybe my first what-it's-like-to-be-married joke … So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out, and she said, ‘I approve of that. That's a good one.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comedian filmed his special at his home in California, inviting fans into his personal backyard.