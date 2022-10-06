Expand / Collapse search
Dane Cook mocks his age gap with fiancée in new special: 'She wasn't alive for the first 26 years' of his life

Dane Cook recorded his comedy special "Above It All" at his personal home-turned amphitheater

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Dane Cook's new comedy special "Above It All" premiered Wednesday on the Moment platform, and the "Good Luck Chuck" actor took the opportunity to roast himself for his 26-year age gap with new fiancée, Kelsi Taylor.

In a trailer for the special, the 50-year-old said of his 23-year-old partner, "She was doing her homework, and I said, ’Where have you been all my life?' And then I remembered she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it."

Cook, who has been dating Taylor for over five years, proposed in August. Cook's sister took engagement photos of the couple.

  Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor
    Image 1 of 3

    In August, Dane Cook proposed to his girlfriend of over five years, Kelsi Taylor. (Courtney Cook Imagery)

  Dane Cook on one knee
    Image 2 of 3

    Dane Cook got down on one knee to propose in York, Maine. (Courtney Cook Imagery)

  Dane Cook kisses fiancée Kelsi Taylor
    Image 3 of 3

    Dane Cook kissed his fiancee, Kelsi Taylor, in a shot that showcased the engagement ring. (Courtney Cook Imagery)

In an interview with E! News, Cook said Taylor was involved in the creative process for the show. "She saw everything that I was working on for the show … and she was like, ‘Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."

He added, "If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."

Dane Cook's comedy special was taped at his personal home.

Dane Cook's comedy special was taped at his personal home. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Cook has had no problem being the butt of his own jokes in the past and has been extremely open about the age gap in his relationship.

In a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian joked saying, "People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.' I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in a cradle for like 9 years … relax!'"

Of his relationship with Taylor and how it folds into his comedy, Cook told E!, "I was just trying some material out on her the other day, where I was like, ‘Hey, I think I have maybe my first what-it's-like-to-be-married joke … So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out, and she said, ‘I approve of that. That's a good one.'"

Dane cook discussed the nearly three-decade age gap with his fiancée, Kelsi Taylor. 

Dane cook discussed the nearly three-decade age gap with his fiancée, Kelsi Taylor.  (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival)

The comedian filmed his special at his home in California, inviting fans into his personal backyard. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

