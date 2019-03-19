Dane Cook’s girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 20, celebrates comedian’s 47th birthday with sweet message

Dane Cook’s girlfriend Kelsi Taylor is celebrating the comedian’s 47th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The 20-year-old singer wished Cook a happy birthday and penned a sweet message to her much older boyfriend sharing a photo of them enjoying some time on a boat.

“Happy birthday lover. Your bright, happy face, brain that never stops working, never ending energy, jokes that bring out my annoying laugh, determination that keeps me inspired, heart that just has a way of melting mine,” she wrote.

Taylor said she “couldn’t imagine a world” without the “Employee of the Month” star and called him her “ride or die.”

“You’re so important to me and I can’t wait for all the other birthdays we will spend together. Thanks for being my ride or die. You don’t really care about birthdays so I’ll just hold all the excitement for ya! I love you, I hope you have a day as special as you are. Let’s eat some cake!!!!!” she wrote in the post.

Cook and Taylor have been dating since 2017 and made their relationship Instagram official that April. The actor previously revealed they met during a game night he was hosting at his home.

"We met at a game night I host (sic) at my place," he said. "We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each (sic) and then upgraded to love."

The couple has been together despite their 27-year age gap. A source told Us Weekly in January that Cook and Taylor’s relationship is getting serious.

"Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” the source told the magazine. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”