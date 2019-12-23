Dakota Fanning bares all in nude Instagram pic

Dakota Fanning is comfortable in her skin.

The 25-year-old actress shocked her 2.8 million Instagram followers this week after posting a racy photo of herself perched on top of her bathroom sink completely in the nude.

"Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink," Dakota captioned the pic.

IS DAKOTA FANNING TOO YOUNG TO BE ON COVER OF COSMOPOLITAN?

The "I Am Sam" actress was applying her makeup as the photo was taken. She added a peach emoji to cover up her exposed backside.

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Carole Radziwill appeared to get a kick out of the nude photo, commenting, "Sending magnifying mirror. 10x can't do anything without it."

Dakota's younger sibling, Elle, 21, admitted she was the one behind the camera.

KIRSTEN DUNST THINKS DAKOTA FANNING IS A BETTER CHILD ACTOR THAN HER

"Photo credit," Elle replied along with an emoji of a woman with her hand raised.

Actress Melanie Field also was a fan of the naked snap, responding, "This is everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photo wasn't the first of Dakota's to be taken inside of a bathroom. The 25-year-old actress shared a photo on Halloween of herself in a bathtub while dressed like a loofah.

"Scrub a dub dub," she captioned the humorous pic.