Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cannes Film Festival
Published

Elle Fanning fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because her dress was ‘too tight’

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Elle Fanning fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner Monday because her dress was “too tight," she said.

The 21-year-old actress passed out at the Chopard Trophee dinner, Variety reported. Fanning’s sister, actress Dakota Fanning, was seated next to her as the incident occurred and was quick to help her younger sibling. Security then came and took the two away.

JOHNNY DEPP SAYS AMBER HEARD PAINTED FAKE BRUISES ON HER FACE TO ‘FABRICATE’ DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CLAIMS

Actor Colin Firth also reportedly offered his assistance to the “Maleficent” actress, as he was seated near her at the event, according to the publication.

Actress Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Trophee event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019.

Actress Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Trophee event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

￼Fanning, who fainted just as festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced actor Francois Civil onstage, per Variety, later posted a “thumbs-up” photo on Instagram.

JESSICA ALBA STOPPED EATING SO SHE WOULDN’T BE ‘PREYED UPON’ BY MEN

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!” she wrote, adding “#dresstootight.”

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She's the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d'Or.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.