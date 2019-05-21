Elle Fanning fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because her dress was ‘too tight’

Elle Fanning fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner Monday because her dress was “too tight," she said.

The 21-year-old actress passed out at the Chopard Trophee dinner, Variety reported. Fanning’s sister, actress Dakota Fanning, was seated next to her as the incident occurred and was quick to help her younger sibling. Security then came and took the two away.

Actor Colin Firth also reportedly offered his assistance to the “Maleficent” actress, as he was seated near her at the event, according to the publication.

￼Fanning, who fainted just as festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced actor Francois Civil onstage, per Variety, later posted a “thumbs-up” photo on Instagram.

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!” she wrote, adding “#dresstootight.”

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She's the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d'Or.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.