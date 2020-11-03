'Daily Show with Trevor Noah' slammed for wondering if Florida could be blasted off the map

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” was criticized on Tuesday night for suggesting that the entire state of Florida should be blown off the U.S. map.

Shortly after polls closed in the Sunshine State, the verified Twitter account of “The Daily Show” tweeted a video of Florida being blown up accompanied by the caption, “Do we have this technology yet?”

The tweet came as the swing state appeared to favor President Trump, implying that the liberal show wanted to blow Florida to smithereens for supporting the incumbent.

“So people who disagree with ‘The Daily Show’ should be killed? That's what's considered funny now? Kinda scary if you think about it,” political satirist Tim Young told Fox News. “They view people who disagree with them as disposable lives.”

"Looking forward to Twitter taking this down as a threat of violence a la all their idiocy about the @TheBabylonBee," Ben Shaprio wrote, refering to the sartrical site that was accidently censored by Twitter in August.

Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if Noah's tweet was a violation of the platform’s rules.

