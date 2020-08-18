The Babylon Bee stings Twitter CEO after account was briefly suspended

The Babylon Bee sought its revenge after Twitter mistakenly suspended the popular conservative satirical site, which caused an uproar, from the platform.

The Bee ran a story Tuesday poking fun at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who has repeatedly accused of censoring conservatives.

"Let Me Be Clear: Twitter Is A Platform For ANY And ALL Ideas I Wholeheartedly Agree With," the headline of the satirical piece read.

In the satirical article, Dorsey fictitiously tweeted: “Let me be very clear: I am a far-left progressive, in a company full of far-left progressives, in a city full of far-left progressives, in an industry full of far-left progressives. But Twitter is not just for people like me who dwell in liberal cocoons—no, Twitter is also a place for ANYBODY else who shares my opinions exactly."

TWITTER APOLOGIZES AFTER BRIEFLY SUSPENDING THE BABYLON BEE'S ACCOUNT

The Bee continued to skewer Dorsey.

“Please know that at Twitter we’re committed to increasing the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, by banning everyone who disagrees with our progressive religion,” the fake tweet continued according to the Bee's satirical reporting.

The Babylon Bee, which is widely seen as a conservative alternative to "The Onion," was founded in 2016. It describes itself as "Christian News Satire" and has become known for lampooning Democratic politicians and liberal media outlets.

Twitter apologized on Monday to The Babylon Bee after the tech giant briefly suspended the site's account.

"We're writing to let you know that we've unsuspended your account. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to see you back on Twitter soon," Twitter wrote to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. "We have systems that find and remove multiple automated spam accounts in bulk, and yours was flagged as spam by mistake. Please note that it may take an hour or so for your follower and following numbers to return to normal."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Twitter gave Fox News a similar statement about the Bee's suspension.

"This account was mistakenly caught in a spam filter," the spokesperson said. "This has been reversed and the account has been reinstated."