Cyndi Lauper threatens Vegas heckler in fiery takedown: 'I'm going to come for you'

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Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun.

The "True Colors" singer, 72, opened her Las Vegas residency last night at the Colosseum, and, at one point during the show, she tried to tell audience members a story. A heckler interrupted, and she was quick to cut him down.

"I don’t know what the f--- you're saying, hon," Lauper said after a man was heard screaming in the crowd, as seen in a video shared by a fan. "Please remember where you are, OK? 'Cause if you’re trying to shade me, b----, I’m going to come for you."

The audience cheered, and Lauper continued, saying, "I’m from Brooklyn, OK, and if I want to f---ing talk, I will do a tap dance if I f---ing want."

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"Sorry," she added as the crowd continued applauding her. "That, of course, is not part of my people skills course."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lauper for comment.

The "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer has a handful of nights left in her limited Las Vegas residency. She's scheduled to perform April 25 and April 29 and May 1 and May 2.

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In 2025, Lauper wrapped up her farewell tour, a goodbye to taking her act on the road, but clearly not to performing altogether.

"I’m 72 this year, and I’m strong now, but I want to be able to be great at what I do," she told Woman's World last year. "I want to be able to sing great, and my songs aren’t like that I could put in a track and sing to. It’s like you’re either going to sing them or not, and I’m singing. I want to be the best I can, and, right now, I’m strong.

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"I don’t know what I’m going to be like in another four years."

Even then, she was open to the idea of a residency, saying, "If I’m not busy, I’d want to do a show where I can stay in the same place and bring art in and create a little happening for people.

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"I would do it in a heartbeat, but the packing and unpacking, the uncertainty at airports, all that stuff is very difficult. Staying in one spot ain’t bad."