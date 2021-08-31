Cuomo ex Sandra Lee spotted in Malibu while ex-governor reportedly hides out at pal's Hamptons home

Sandra Lee isn't letting her ex's scandal slow her down.

The 55-year-old television personality, who dated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from 2005-2019, was spotted out and about Tuesday in Malibu, California, running errands.

The former Food Network star wore a simple black dress with white flip-flops and dark sunglasses for the outing. Her blonde hair was held up out of her face.

Lee has seen interest in her life peak in recent weeks and months following Cuomo's recent resignation following a sexual misconduct scandal. The politician – once praised for his leadership amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – left office Aug. 24 after the state attorney general's investigation found he sexually harassed or mistreated multiple female employees.

While Lee doesn't feel the need to flee from the spotlight, the disgraced Democrat is thought to currently be holed up in the Hamptons, east of New York City, after leaving the governor's mansion in Albany.

Multiple sources told the New York Post that Cuomo, 63, was staying at a home belonging to Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, a longtime pal.

"The talk around town is that Andrew has been at Jeffrey’s house in Southampton Village," said a source. "Andrew is keeping a very low profile. He knows better than to go for a stroll around town. Everybody would be horrified."

They added: "He hasn’t been out to his usual restaurants, he has been spending time with close friends in their private homes."

Sachs was reportedly an usher at Cuomo's wedding to Kerry Kennedy in 1990 and is godfather to Cuomo's daughter Michaela. The former New York governor stayed at Sachs' United Nations Plaza apartment after he and Kennedy split, according to the New York Times. The Cuomo-Kennedy divorce was finalized in 2005.

While Lee hasn't been in hiding, she did only recently return from a French getaway with her fiance, actor Ben Youcef. The two spent a few weeks in France, from St. Tropez to Paris.

The trip was reportedly designed to extend until Cuomo had officially left his post as governor.