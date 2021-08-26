Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo's ex Sandra Lee and fiancé Ben Youcef return to US after politician ousted from office

The governor resigned after an investigation found that he had sexually harassed women

By Sara Nathan | New York Post
Sandra Lee and fiancé Ben Youcef landed back in the US Wednesday night — waiting to return home until her ex, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had officially left office, sources told The Post.

The couple touched down at Los Angeles International Airport after spending the past few weeks soaking up the sights in France, from St. Tropez to Paris.

A source said they waited to fly back until Cuomo had finally left his post after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in his office, adding: "The past few weeks have been so painful for Sandra."

"Watching the disintegration of a decade of work was just too much for her to bear. Staying in Europe was the only way for her to emotionally deal with the aftermath," the source said. "She needed space and time to process everything."

SANDRA LEE AND BEN YOUCEF: A TIMELINE OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Lee, 55, met Youcef, 46, earlier this year and he flew to be by her side after she attended a UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, this month.

Sandra Lee of 'Semi-Homemade' arrives in Los Angeles with her fiancé Ben Youcef after an international getaway that took place amid the fallout of Andrew Cuomo's resignation from his position as governor of New York.

The lifestyle guru moved to Malibu, Calif., following the breakup of her 14-year relationship with Cuomo in September 2019.

Another insider who knows the couple said they are now planning their future together, adding: "Their relationship is poetic … Youcef has never been on dating sites, has no Instagram account and does not drink, he is the antithesis of Cuomo." Cuomo, it must be added, has said he no longer drinks.

On Wednesday, Lee posted a photo of her on board the flight home, writing: "Finally coming home again.. loved Paris-loved France. Love you all, thank you for the kind words and support!! Always."

SANDRA LEE REMEMBERS FALLEN SOLDIERS AT OMAHA BEACH: ‘MY HEART ACHES TODAY’

Youcef has 5-year-old twins with his ex-wife.

While Lee has not spoken publicly on Cuomo’s resignation from office, she posted a telling message from the battlegrounds of Normandy on Monday.

She declared that "today is a sad day … for many reasons" as Cuomo ended his term at 11:59 p.m. after announcing his resignation earlier this month.

Sandra Lee was in a relationship with Cuomo from 2005-2019.

"I have not posted for a while for many reasons, none of which I am ready to address, discuss or share but I can say that today is a sad day…also for many reasons – one of them is the story behind the place I am spending this day-Omaha Beach Normandy," she wrote on Instagram: "What a day, what a place, my heart aches today!"

She continued: "I want to thank all the soldiers that gave their lives, all the families that gave their loved one – Thank you to all-past and present, living and deceased..thank you for your sacrifices."

As one of her followers remarked: "Boy, did you dodge a bullet!"

Trending