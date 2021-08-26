Cuomo's ex Sandra Lee and fiancé Ben Youcef return to US after politician ousted from office

Sandra Lee and fiancé Ben Youcef landed back in the US Wednesday night — waiting to return home until her ex, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had officially left office, sources told The Post.

The couple touched down at Los Angeles International Airport after spending the past few weeks soaking up the sights in France, from St. Tropez to Paris.

A source said they waited to fly back until Cuomo had finally left his post after being accused of sexually harassing multiple women in his office, adding: "The past few weeks have been so painful for Sandra."

"Watching the disintegration of a decade of work was just too much for her to bear. Staying in Europe was the only way for her to emotionally deal with the aftermath," the source said. "She needed space and time to process everything."

Lee, 55, met Youcef, 46, earlier this year and he flew to be by her side after she attended a UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, this month.

The lifestyle guru moved to Malibu, Calif., following the breakup of her 14-year relationship with Cuomo in September 2019.

Another insider who knows the couple said they are now planning their future together, adding: "Their relationship is poetic … Youcef has never been on dating sites, has no Instagram account and does not drink, he is the antithesis of Cuomo." Cuomo, it must be added, has said he no longer drinks.

On Wednesday, Lee posted a photo of her on board the flight home, writing: "Finally coming home again.. loved Paris-loved France. Love you all, thank you for the kind words and support!! Always."

Youcef has 5-year-old twins with his ex-wife.



While Lee has not spoken publicly on Cuomo’s resignation from office, she posted a telling message from the battlegrounds of Normandy on Monday.

She declared that "today is a sad day … for many reasons" as Cuomo ended his term at 11:59 p.m. after announcing his resignation earlier this month.

"I have not posted for a while for many reasons, none of which I am ready to address, discuss or share but I can say that today is a sad day…also for many reasons – one of them is the story behind the place I am spending this day-Omaha Beach Normandy," she wrote on Instagram: "What a day, what a place, my heart aches today!"

She continued: "I want to thank all the soldiers that gave their lives, all the families that gave their loved one – Thank you to all-past and present, living and deceased..thank you for your sacrifices."

As one of her followers remarked: "Boy, did you dodge a bullet!"