Crystal Hefner recalls ‘Playboy days’ and receiving 'unnecessary hate' over Hugh Hefner marriage, her ‘looks’

Crystal Hefner is opening up about her Playboy days.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Crystal took a moment to thank fans for their support and reflected on the "unnecessary hate" she received during her time as a former Playmate.

"I really appreciate all the positive and beautiful comments you guys leave. It took a while for my page to get to a place of love," Crystal stated in a text post on Instagram.

"I used to get so much unnecessary hate in my Playboy days about my look, my relationship, and pretty much everything in between," she added, referencing her marriage with the late Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner.

The 34-year-old continued: "Even though it's usually a reflection of the people posting, it still hurt. I'm happy to have started to curate a safe space on here and it's all because of everyone here now. Thank you. [heart] Crystal."

In September, Crystal reflected on her late husband’s death with a poignant tribute on Instagram.

"Three years, it’s hard to believe," the former Playboy star wrote. "Thank you for always being my greatest ally, teaching me the definition of kindness, and making me feel extremely important and adored for ten years. I will be forever grateful."

The former pair first got engaged in 2010 when she was 25 and the Playboy founder was 85. They called it quits days before their wedding in 2011 although they later reconciled and got married in 2012.

Hugh Hefner died in September 2017 of natural causes at the age of 91.