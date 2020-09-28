Hugh Hefner’s wife Crystal pays tribute to the ‘legend’ on 3rd anniversary of his death

Crystal Hefner paid tribute to her late husband, Hugh Hefner, on the third anniversary of his death.

The former Playboy cover model referred to the entrepreneur as a “legend” and reflected on their relationship.

"Three years. It's hard to believe," Crystal, 34, captioned a photo of her and Hefner on Sunday.

She continued: "Thank you for always being my greatest ally, teaching me the definition of kindness, and making me feel extremely important and adored for ten years. I will be forever grateful."

The former pair first got engaged in 2010 when she was 25 and the Playboy founder was 85. They called it quits days before their wedding in 2011 although they later reconciled and got married in 2012.

In the comments section of Crystal’s post, a fan asked, “So what first attracted you to multi millionaire Hugh Hefner?”

“The fact that he’s a legend,” the model responded.

Crystal was Hefner’s third wife following his marriages to Millie Williams and Kimberley Conrad.

The model recently debuted her new boyfriend, Nathan Levi, on social media, marking her first public relationship since Hefner’s death on Sept. 27, 2017.

Hefner died of natural causes at age 91.

His son Cooper also paid tribute to his father with an old photo the two of them at the Playboy Mansion.

"We lost our father three years ago today. This will be an afternoon accompanied by Jack and Pepsi to celebrate him and our continued love. We miss and love you, Dad," the California Senate hopeful wrote.