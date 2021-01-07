Crystal Hefner reveals she almost died during cosmetic surgery: 'I lost half the blood in my body'

Crystal Hefner is opening up about a nearly fatal experience that occurred during a 2019 cosmetic surgery.

Hugh Hefner's widow, who is 34, explained on social media Wednesday that she suffered complications during a fat transfer surgery. She shared the scary details of the event on Instagram along with a selfie showing her chest wrapped in bandages.

"I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion," the Playboy model begins in her caption.

Hefner said she's been "slowly eating my way back to health" and is "finally feeling ok."

HUGH HEFNER’S WIFE CRYSTAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE ‘LEGEND’ ON 3RD ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH

Hugh Hefner's third wife went on to say she's become an advocate for "being natural" in recent years, recalling her decision to remove her breast implants in 2016 as well as "everything else toxic in my body."

"I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it," she shared.

She went on to condemn the expectations placed on women in today's "culture" and shared the damage that "overly" sexualizing women has caused.

"Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them)," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Without going into specifics, the former Playmate seemed to suggest her past modeling career and connections to Playboy took a toll on her self-confidence.

"I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer apperance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I'm worthy that have nothign to do with my physical appearance to convince myself I'm enough," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hefner said she's given herself a "slap" on the wrist for "caving into this pressure" into her 30s.

In addition to her modeling career, she is known for her marriage to Hugh Hefner. She first became engaged to the late Playboy founder in 2010 when she was 25 and he was 85. They called it quits days before their wedding in 2011 although they later reconciled and got married in 2012. Hefner died of natural causes at age 91.