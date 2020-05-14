Courtney Stodden does gymnastics in hot pink bikini

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Courtney Stodden is figuring out new ways to have fun in self-isolation.

The 25-year-old reality-star-turned-singer let loose on Wednesday in her Los Angeles, Calif. home by showing off some impressive gymnastics moves on Instagram.

"I use to be a gymnast 🤸‍♂️ if you can believe it 🤣 I might get back into it as exercise🤭," she captioned a video of her doing round-offs in her living room.

The blonde bombshell was flipping around in her apartment in a hot pink bikini top and a bright patterned bottom. Stodden laughs to the camera before showing off her skills.

Stodden's latest single titled "Bully" was also playing in the background of the clip. She released the song on the heels of her recent drama with Chrissy Teigen.

In late April, Stodden called out the former Swimsuit Illustrated model in a five-minute video posted to her Instagram accusing Teigen of "celebrity bullying" by means of tweets she allegedly received from her in 2011 and 2012, when she was 16 and 17 years old.

"This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor," Stodden said in the video filmed outside of her home in the sunshine.

Stodden is currently working on writing a memoir, which she admitted on Instagram has opened up past memories of trauma. Stodden's former marriage to Doug Hutchinson thrust her into the spotlight at age 16. The pair have since divorced.