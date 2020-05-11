Chrissy Teigen announces 'break' from Twitter after Alison Roman controversy

After a stressful past week on social media, Chrissy Teigen said she needed a "little break."

Her decision comes after best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman made controversial comments about Teigen's "Cravings" brand and the model admitted she was "hurt" by them.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," Teigen wrote over the weekend.

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she added. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein island,' to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."

The back and forth started when Roman said in an interview last week with New Consumer that Teigen's business "horrifies her."

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman told the outlet.

The New York Times columnist added: "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f--king money."

Teigen reacted to the harsh comments in a series of tweets Friday night.

"This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article," Teigen tweeted.

The model-turned-entrepreneur added that Roman's assumption that she plays a small role in her empire and relies on a team to pump out content for her is false.

"There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout...hooooo it hurts."

After facing intense Internet backlash, Roman apologized on Twitter for her comments.

"Hi @Chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I'm genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said I shouldn't have used you/your business (or Marie's!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career -- it was flippant, careless and I'm so sorry."

In another tweet, Roman wrote: "Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."

Teigen's Twitter profile is now private for the time being.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.