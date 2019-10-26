Courteney Cox touches David Beckham’s leg in sultry hot tub pic as they film TV cameos

Courteney Cox has raised eyebrows after being spotted placing her hand on David Beckham's leg while filming scenes for "Modern Family."

The pair were spotted getting cozy in a hot tub alongside show stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet in snaps shared to Instagram on Friday.

Courteney, 55, treated fans to a behind the scenes post of her and David on set together.

Wearing a black bikini, the Friends actress smiles at the camera while David, who opted for black swim shorts, leans in close for the shot.

In the second photo, the pair are joined by Jesse and Eric as Courteney lays her arm on the former soccer player's lap.

She wrote: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."

Fans were quick to comment on the actress' hand position, with one saying: "Courtney's hand position though."

Another wrote: "Where is your hand going?!"

David, 44, broke the news that he's set to appear on the hit comedy show by sharing an Instagram upload of him and Courteney reading a script.

Wearing a brown t-shirt, the sports star grins at the camera, while his co-star, who is wearing a red top and blue jeans, peers down at her lines.

He said: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily."

Wife Victoria gushed over the post, saying: "I can’t wait!!!!!! Kisses x".

The Beckham's appear to be huge fans of the ABC show.

In 2017, David and Victoria took their sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper on the set of the show.

The family posed for snaps in the iconic Humphrey living room, which was uploaded to Jesse's Instagram account.

He wrote: "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler.

"Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!

The story originally appeared in The Sun.