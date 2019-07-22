Courteney Cox posts 'epic' pool video: 'This is the best video of all time'

Courteney Cox's latest Instagram post has everyone going wild -- but not for the reason you may think.

The former "Friends" actress shared a video of herself in a black bikini enjoying a day by the pool and the video is so good, some are calling it "epic."

In the video which was published in reverse, Cox effortlessly glides out of the pool, puts on a black robe, a pair of sunglasses and is served a cool beverage.

"Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it....only took me ten years," Cox, 55, captioned the video.

Her fellow stars and followers were quick to comment on the video, with "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco writing, "This is epic."

"PERFECT," Angie Harmon while Allison Janney shared: "I don’t understand how cool you are." Busy Phillips said, "This is great" and Isla Fisher simply opted for three flame emojis. The Home Edit simply wrote in: "This is the best video of all time."

The actress made headlines recently made headlines for an Instagram post her daughter shared.

Coco Arquette, the daughter of Cox and ex-husband David Arquette, took to Instagram last month with photos of herself on her 15th birthday. The teen donned a black, high-slit dress and strappy block heels.

Fans of the Cox's daughter wished the teenager a happy birthday — and gushed over how much she looked like her mom.

"I’m genuinely speechless," one Instagram user commented on Coco's photo.

"You look like Monica," one man suggested, referring to Cox's "Friends" character.

"Ughhhh I'm obsessed these are just amazing," another said of the pictures.