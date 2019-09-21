David Beckham proves he's a Potterhead, finishes Hogwarts Lego castle

Victoria Beckham says she is "proud" after David Beckham finally finished building his Lego Hogwarts castle.

The fashion designer, 45, took to Instagram to share her joy at her husband completing the toy structure.

Filming David next to his Lego Hogwarts castle, she said: "So it's been a few weeks but he is back and has finished his castle. How do you feel?"

To which a tired looking Becks replied: "Accomplished," as he took a much needed sip of white wine.

Victoria then added: "I mean, look, I'm proud of you!"

The former pop star captioned the video with: "He took some time off building but he is back and his castle is complete!!" followed by the hashtag #proudwife.

Earlier this month VB complained David's new hobby was "ruining her life" as he stayed up until 3am building the structure.

On one evening he only managed to cram in six hours sleep between his mega building session with daughter Harper, 8.

"It's 9:45 he was up till 3:30 on his castle," Victoria complained on Instagram.

David told her he still has 10 bags of bricks left as he was determined to complete the Harry Potter-themed toy.

"FFs... It is 00.18am and he is still up building this Lego! Been building ALL day!" Victoria added."He is at it again... This castle is ruining my life now!

The couple have just got back from a family holiday in Italy.

The party of six soaked up the sun onboard a luxury boat while keeping followers updated with their fun-filled days.

But it was back to business for Victoria this week, as she showcased her new fashion line with all her family watching from the front row.