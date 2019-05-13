Kacey Musgraves shuts down Australian audience's 'shoey' request: 'I'm not f---ing drinking out of your shoe'

Kacey Musgraves shut down her audience as they tried to get her to down a beer from a fan’s shoe on Sunday.

The country music star was performing at the Enmore Theater in Sydney, Australia, when someone in the audience called out that Musgraves should do a “shoey” -- an Australian tradition where someone downs a beer from a shoe, according to Australian outlet news.com.au.

According to a video of the interaction posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old “Space Cowboy” singer showed off her heels and responded: “Well, newsflash, that wouldn’t work for me.”

The audience member continued to shout at her and she asked: “Do you think I’m going to do that out of your shoe?”

Even as the audience cheered 'yes,' the Grammy winner shut them down by saying: “I’m not f---ing drinking out of your shoe.”

The audience can then be heard chanting: “Shoey, shoey.”

Musgraves stuck to her guns, though, and responded to the audience member: “You could have athlete’s foot or something. I don’t need that right now.”

After a bit more back and forth, the video shows Musgrave returning to her concert.

However, many fans weren’t happy that the audience tried to “bully” her into the unique Australian tradition.

“I can't believe we, as an audience, almost bullied @KaceyMusgraves into doing a shoey on stage tonight. Oh what a world, indeed,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote: “Don’t you dare think you can demand kacey musgraves to do a shoey!!! that behaviour is tacky and not cute at the same time.”

Someone else tweeted: “I’m so proud of kacey for not doing the shoey.”

In April, American singer Post Malone opted to partake in the Australian tradition, DailyMail.com reported at the time.