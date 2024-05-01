Country star Colt Ford says he 'died two times' after suffering a heart attack

Colt Ford has no recollection of the night in April when he had a heart attack after a performance in Phoenix, Arizona.

The country musician detailed what he could remember of the "traumatic, crazy experience" in an interview on the "Big D & Bubba" show, where he revealed he died twice before reaching the hospital.

"I didn't even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible," Ford said in a phone interview. "I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD'S CONDITION ‘STEADILY IMPROVING’ AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK, REMAINS 'IN THE ICU'

"I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me. … All of a sudden, that's when all hell broke loose."

Ford, 54, had recently played a show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, his representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. At one point, he was in "stable, but critical condition in the ICU."

He admitted that after texting his fiancée, "I don't remember anything."

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD SUFFERS HEART ATTACK, IN ‘CRITICAL CONDITION’

Ford was told he was transferred to another hospital that could provide better care, and he "died on the way over" to that center, but medics "brought me back, saved my life."

"The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people's lives," he said.

After waking up two days later, doctors gave him a grim reality of what they believed to be his chance of survival.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ford, whose full name is Jason Farris Brown, said his doctor told him, "I wouldn't have given you 1%, I would have given you 0.1% that you would have survived."

"I had so much trauma to my body and my heart, they had to put three stents in," Ford said. "There's just so much going on, and then all of a sudden my gall bladder crapped out on me."

Despite the traumatic incident, the "Slow Ride" singer is grateful for another chance to experience life again.

"The overwhelming support and love I have felt … I get emotional talking about it. I have been an emotional wreck since I've been in here," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's been life changing. It's been spiritually changing. Obviously, it's been physically changing. It's just been a crazy. … I'm not still a hundred percent out of the woods yet. I'm gonna have to learn how to be a little selfish for a while before I get myself better.

"This changed my perspective and outlook on lots of things. Live every day like it's your last because one day it will be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford also noted he's making the most of his health now.

"I'm gonna try to come back bigger and stronger and better than ever," he said.