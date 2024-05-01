Expand / Collapse search
Country star Colt Ford says he 'died two times' after suffering a heart attack

'Slow Ride' singer Colt Ford was hospitalized in an ICU after heart attack following concert in Arizona last month

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means to them Video

Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means to them

Cold Ford and Krizz Kaliko share their feelings on Independence Day and explain how much American freedoms mean to them.

Colt Ford has no recollection of the night in April when he had a heart attack after a performance in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The country musician detailed what he could remember of the "traumatic, crazy experience" in an interview on the "Big D & Bubba" show, where he revealed he died twice before reaching the hospital.

"I didn't even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible," Ford said in a phone interview. "I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.

Country singer Colt Ford holds an American flag at the microphone

Country star Colt Ford had a heart attack in Arizona April 4 and died twice on his way to the hospital. (Getty Images)

"I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me. … All of a sudden, that's when all hell broke loose."  

Ford, 54, had recently played a show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, his representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. At one point, he was in "stable, but critical condition in the ICU." 

He admitted that after texting his fiancée, "I don't remember anything."

Ford was told he was transferred to another hospital that could provide better care, and he "died on the way over" to that center, but medics "brought me back, saved my life." 

Country singer Colt Ford holds an American Flag above his head.

Ford said the last thing he remembered before having a heart attack was texting his fiancée. (Stephen J. Cohen)

"The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people's lives," he said.

After waking up two days later, doctors gave him a grim reality of what they believed to be his chance of survival. 

Ford, whose full name is Jason Farris Brown, said his doctor told him, "I wouldn't have given you 1%, I would have given you 0.1% that you would have survived."

Country star Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and jeans.

Colt Ford was hospitalized in an ICU and said he has a long road to recovery. (Colt Ford)

"I had so much trauma to my body and my heart, they had to put three stents in," Ford said.  "There's just so much going on, and then all of a sudden my gall bladder crapped out on me." 

Despite the traumatic incident, the "Slow Ride" singer is grateful for another chance to experience life again.

"The overwhelming support and love I have felt … I get emotional talking about it. I have been an emotional wreck since I've been in here," he said.

"It's been life changing. It's been spiritually changing. Obviously, it's been physically changing. It's just been a crazy. … I'm not still a hundred percent out of the woods yet. I'm gonna have to learn how to be a little selfish for a while before I get myself better.

Musician Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses in a barn.

Ford is the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums. (Colt Ford)

"This changed my perspective and outlook on lots of things. Live every day like it's your last because one day it will be." 

Ford also noted he's making the most of his health now. 

"I'm gonna try to come back bigger and stronger and better than ever," he said. 

