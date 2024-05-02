Faith Hill shares ‘Yellowstone’-inspired video in honor of Tim McGraw: 'Perks of being Mrs. McGraw'

Faith Hill wished Tim McGraw a happy birthday with a special Instagram post.

In honor of the country superstar's 57th birthday Wednesday, Hill posted an Instagram video, thanking "GOD and [McGraw's mom] Betty [he was] born 57 years ago this very day."

The video featured clips of McGraw playing around backstage and sneaking up on people while on tour with what appears to be a Nerf toy gun. It also included clips of him portraying his character from Paramount's "1883."

"To Tim’s fans, A rare glimpse into the life of a grown man living his inner young boy," she wrote in the caption. "I thought you would love this. I laughed so hard when I saw it. Tim’s team put this together and allowed me to use it….the perks of being Mrs. McGraw!!!!!!"

TIM MCGRAW SAYS 'BIGGEST DISAGREEMENTS' WITH FAITH HILL USUALLY INVOLVE MUSIC

She then thanked fans for their continued support of McGraw during his Standing Room Only Tour, letting them know, "It’s been fun seeing you all out on the road."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Me as a fan, same as you, watching this man and his master class when it comes to electricfying the stage and knowing that only comes from the audience," she added. "It is a sight to behold, truly."

Fans in the comments section seemed to get a kick out of the video, with one Instagram user writing, "This is so great!! Thanks for sharing Faith. Happy Birthday Tim!!! Keep being a "kid"!!"

Rita Wilson also jumped into the comments section to wish McGraw a happy birthday, writing "Happy Birthday Tim!!!! You always bring the fun no matter where you are. We love you!"

The country music power couple has been together since they started dating in 1996, getting married later that year in October. Since then, they have welcomed three daughters: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," McGraw told "Entertainment Tonight Canada" in August about their long-lasting marriage. "It’s almost like dog years."

While McGraw wasn't sure if there was one thing that made their relationship work, he told the outlet he and Hill "made a commitment" in the early days of their relationship they "wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose."

McGraw has also been open and honest in the past about his struggles with sobriety and how Hill has helped him stay sober over the past 15 years.

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," McGraw said during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in August.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His love for Hill is evident in his song, "Her," which he wrote specifically for his wife.

In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGraw assured fans Hill is a fan of the song.

"She makes me play it all the time," he said. "I've had enough of it, I don't wanna hear it, [but] she loves it!"