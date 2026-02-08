Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show pays tribute to Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show" took a moment to pay tribute to founder Charlie Kirk on Sunday as Kid Rock wrapped up one of his songs during the performance.

Kid Rock was the finale for the show that saw Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Brantley Gilbert sing. As he was wrapping up one of his songs, photos of Kirk, his wife Erika and their children were seen on the video boards that surrounded the stage.

"In remembrance of Charlie Kirk," was emblazoned across the photos as the broadcast played one of the conservative activist’s speeches. Kirk was assassinated in September during a speech on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The group delivered patriotic performances in what would counterprogram against the Super Bowl LX halftime show that featured Bad Bunny.

"This is real American," Gilbert said to start the show as he wore a "God, family country" T-shirt.

The livestream on YouTube garnered more than 4.8 million viewers before the show was finished. War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth also made clear that he and his family were watching the event.

"’The All-American Halftime Show’ is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom," Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said in a news release before the program.

"We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."

Gilbert revealed before the show why he was performing.

"I’m a songwriter who grew up, and still lives in Jackson County, Georgia, whose goal in the music business was to sell out the local theater a few miles from my house and somehow make my living writing songs," he said in a statement.

"I’m a recovering addict with the history of all the bad choices that come with it. I’m not proud of those choices, but I am proud of the choice I’ve made to live in another direction.

"I share my story through my music in hopes that it may help and inspire others in their darkest hour. I’m a Christian, and I love our country despite its flaws. I’ve dedicated part of my life to the men and women who fight for it and the families of those who gave their life for it. Above all, I’m a proud husband and father of three."