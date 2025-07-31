Country singer Conner Smith returns to the stage following tragic crash that left elderly woman dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music artist Conner Smith returned to the stage for the first time since a tragic car accident in June that left an elderly woman dead.

His performance marked a deeply emotional and faith-filled night at the Grand Ole Opry. Smith’s reps exclusively shared a video with Fox News Digital that showed the singer addressing the crowd, and opening up about the aftermath of the accident.

"I’ve found in the darkest of moments, the Lord is so much closer than ever before. He was better than I could ever imagine every step of the way," Smith said.

"He was kinder than I could ever imagine. He was more of a defender than I could ever imagine in my heart."

RISING COUNTRY STAR CANCELS MULTIPLE SHOWS AS HE FACES MISDEMEANOR CHARGE IN DEADLY NASHVILLE CRASH

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, known for hits like "Take It Slow" and "Creek Will Rise," had canceled multiple performances over the past two months as he grieved and stepped back from the spotlight.

Now, in what he calls a "second chance," Smith returned to the stage.

Before he stepped onstage, Smith addressed fans directly with a heartfelt post on his blog post titled "The First Step."

He candidly opened up about the emotional aftermath of the fatal crash and the private journey he’s been on since then.

WATCH: COUNTRY SINGER CONNER SMITH CONFESSES TO DARK MOMENTS FOLLOWING FATAL CROSSWALK CRASH

"The moment tragedy came, I knew that my heart had no way to process it," Smith wrote on Substack. "Surrounded by an incredible community, my wife, family, friends, pastors, for the first 30 days, I stayed isolated from the world. I spent most of my time with friends who had stopped by the house, or just me and Jesus. I turned off my phone, and the world, and simply guarded my mind, processing the pain with the people around me."

During his performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Smith was introduced by fellow Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman and performed a set filled with emotion and worship, debuting a personal new song titled "Songs of David," which he described as a "version of a prayer" he'd been writing over the past two months.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Smith’s heartfelt performance comes after he made the decision to cancel multiple shows in the wake of the accident. He explained at the time that he needed time to grieve and focus on his emotional well-being.

While he pointed out that performing has often served as a source of healing for him, he acknowledged that this moment required him to take a step back.

"Out of respect for everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks. I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me – but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June, Smith was behind the wheel during the deadly Nashville crash that left a 77-year-old woman dead. Earlier this month, Smith was issued a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield, resulting in a fatality.

The rising country star took to social media to break his silence as he grieved and mourned the loss of Dorothy Dobbins.

"Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life," Smith penned in an Instagram post on July 11. "Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family."