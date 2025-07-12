Rising country star cancels multiple shows to grieve after facing misdemeanor charge in deadly Nashville crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of a tragic accident that left a 77-year-old woman dead, rising country music star Conner Smith has been issued a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield, resulting in a fatality.

The 24-year-old artist, who was behind the wheel during the deadly Nashville crash in June, took to social media to break his silence as he grieved and mourned the loss of Dorothy Dobbins.

"Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life," Smith penned in an Instagram post on July 11. "Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family."

The "Creek Will Rise" singer leaned on his faith as he expressed the emotional toll of the accident.

"My heart is broken in a way I’ve never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all," he wrote. "I ask that you continue to lift the Dobbins family up in prayer by name, asking for God's peace to surround them each day."

In the aftermath of the accident, Smith made the decision to cancel multiple shows in Ohio. He explained that he needed time to grieve and focus on his emotional well-being.

While he pointed out that performing has often served as a source of healing for him, he acknowledged that this moment required him to take a step back.

"Out of respect for everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks. I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me – but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away.

Smith, who has been open about his faith and how it’s shaped his response to the tragedy, continued to reflect on how God’s presence has helped him through this difficult time.

"I’m thankful to serve a God who is near to the brokenhearted, and I have leaned on Him every step of the way," Smith wrote. "Through tragedy, I have learned that God is more faithful than I could have ever known before."

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) issued Smith a misdemeanor citation Thursday for failure to yield, resulting in a fatality.

Smith’s attorney released a statement to Fox News Digital, expressing the country singer’s deep gratitude for the MNPD’s careful investigation. The statement additionally highlighted Smith’s ongoing commitment to supporting Dobbins' family while working to prevent future tragedies.

"Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times," the statement read. "His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory with compassion by supporting efforts to improve pedestrian safety and help prevent future tragedies."

Last month, Smith struck and killed Dobbins, who was crossing the street near her home when the incident occurred.

He was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he hit the elderly woman as she was crossing the street in downtown Nashville, according to a press release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at the time.

Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.