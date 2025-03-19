Expand / Collapse search
Grand Ole Opry 100th anniversary: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carly Pearce shine on carpet

Blake Shelton is hosting the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary special

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
The 100-year anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry is being celebrated on Wednesday night.

Country superstar Blake Shelton is hosting the event, titled the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration," on March 19, which is airing on NBC. The official 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry is in November, and the country music house will be celebrating all year long.

Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood, Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini are all set to take the stage.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Grand Ole Opry. (Getty Images)

Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani graced the carpet prior to the ceremony. Shelton wore a pair of blue jeans, with a black vest, tie and jacket. He tied the look together with a blue undershirt. 

Stefani wore a black mini-dress with long sleeves and mesh cut-outs throughout. She tied the look together with black cowboy boots and her signature bold red lip.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood attended the country music ceremony in a lavish, one-shoulder black gown. The bottom of the dress was sheer and had a dramatic train.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attended the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" in Nashville. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The country music legend accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings.

Prior to the Grand Ole Opry ceremony, country stars like Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood — who are both slated to perform on Wednesday night — walked the red carpet. 

"To get to be here tonight to celebrate the 100th anniversary, I wouldn't miss this for the world."

— Reba McEntire

Pearce stunned in a black and nude gown with unique cut-outs throughout. The cut-outs were lined with a sheer mesh material, and her hair was styled half up and half down.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce attended the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" on Wednesday night. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

On the carpet, Pearce made comments during the official Grand Ole Opry pre-show livestream about her debut in country music and how proud her grandparents would be to see where she is now. 

Pearce said during her debut, she saved two seats in the audience for her grandparents, who passed away prior to her big moment. Now, she knows they would be overjoyed to see her honoring Dolly Parton during the century's celebration of the Grand Ole Opry.

Yearwood also stuck to a black theme and wore a black sequined gown. 

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood attended the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire said on the red carpet that "to get to be here tonight to celebrate the 100th anniversary, I wouldn't miss this for the world."

"We're really busy, as everybody in this room is, and we all made time to be here."

She will be giving a tribute to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn on Wednesday night.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Grand Ole Opry. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Like Yearwood, McEntire was in a black, sequined pantsuit. Her hair was styled back. 

"Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton attended the ceremony on Wednesday night.

Heaton wore a blue floral pantsuit with a white collared shirt underneath. Her hair was styled back as she posed for photos on the carpet.

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton prior to the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Scotty McCreery attended the ceremony in an emerald green suit with a black button-up underneath.

Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery attended the 100-year anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Amy Grant and her husband Vince Gill were arm-in-arm on the red carpet prior to the ceremony. Grant was in a black gown as she held Gill's hand.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill

Amy Grant and Vince Gill on Wednesday night. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Her husband was in a simple black suit with a black collared shirt underneath.

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde on the red carpet on Wednesday night. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ashley McBryde wore a black, strapless jumpsuit on Wednesday night.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

