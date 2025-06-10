Rising country star behind the wheel in Nashville accident that left elderly woman dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Conner Smith struck and killed an elderly woman who was crossing the street on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he hit a 77-year-old woman, identified as Dorothy Dobbins, as she was crossing the street in downtown Nashville, according to a press release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The fatal collision occurred on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street around 7:30 p.m.

COUNTRY SINGER WADE BOWEN INVOLVED IN TOUR BUS CRASH

Dobbins, a local resident, was said to be inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the pickup truck.

She was reportedly crossing the street near her home when the incident occurred. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

"The preliminary contributing factor to this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," police stated.

"He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues."

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared with Fox News Digital that further updates into the investigation may take weeks.

An attorney for Smith confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the "Creek Will Rise" singer was "involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life."

'AMERICA’S GOT TALENT' ALUM PERRY KURTZ, 73, KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN, TEENAGER ARRESTED

"His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Smith was neither under the influence nor distracted by his phone at the time, a source told Fox News Digital. The source also claimed that Smith was released right away after the accident because he showed no sign of impairment.

The fatal collision took place on the final day of the annual CMA Fest, a country music festival that was hosted in Nashville over the weekend.

The "I Hate Alabama" crooner shared photos from his performance, but there was no statement on the crash.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Nashville native rose to fame after he signed with The Valory Music Co. in 2019, according to Music Row.

"I’ve always been in love with the storytelling of country music," Smith said. "I’ve dedicated my life to trying to figure out how to be a songwriter, and how to capture those same emotions that I felt as a kid growing up in this town. Country music shaped so much of my life."

Smith tied the knot with surfer Leah Thompson in April 2024.