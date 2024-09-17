Country music star Carly Pearce says mom called her out for swearing at concert heckler

Carly Pearce weighed in on the backlash that she received after telling a heckler to "get the f--- out of my show" during a concert last month.

While performing at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the 34-year-old singer called out a rude fan in the audience and had the man removed from the venue.

Pearce, who recently hosted the 17th annual Academy of Country Music Honors with singer-songwriter Jordan Davis, told Fox News Digital that some people had taken issue with the language she used while scolding the heckler and revealed that her own mother, Jackie Slusser, was among the critics.

"Of course, people were like, ‘You could have used a different word’ or ‘You could have had a little bit more reserve.’ And I mean, my mom agreed," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" hitmaker said in a joint interview with Davis.

Pearce continued, "She was like, 'You didn't have to say that word.' And I was like, ‘I understand.’"

"But at the end of the day, we're artists, and we're putting our heart and souls out every night," she continued. "And there have been so many different things that I have not spoken up about."

"I think as a female in country music — I've talked to a few of my other female friends in the industry, and it's like, 'The boys do it, and it's cool', but if I do it, it's like, 'She's being disrespectful.'"

"But at the end of the day, I want people to stand up for themselves," Pearce explained. "And you shouldn't bully people, whether it's on social media, at a show, like, we're human beings, too. And it's just not nice. And I think people should just be kinder."

"And that guy did not need to . . . go get a beer if you don't want to hear me sing. Just I don't care. I don't want you here anyways."

The heated altercation was captured on a video shared to X, in which the man was seen being escorted out of the Soo Pass Ranch, where the festival was being held.

"Get out of my show," Pearce shouted from the stage, pointing directly at someone. "If you're gonna be an a--hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show."

"I do not have time for d---s," she said, garnering roars from the crowd. "See you later!"

At the time, a representative for Pearce did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about what sparked the incident. However, several users on social media claimed that Pearce had been speaking directly to the crowd about her life when a man shouted, "No one cares."

Additional video taken from moments after the man was kicked out shows Pearce apologizing to her father, Todd Slusser, who had attended the show. "My dad is right here, and I think he's gonna have a heart attack," she said.

"I'm sorry Daddy, but if you're an a--hole, you have to leave."

While on stage, Pearce said, "That is the first time I have sent somebody out of one of my shows, but if somebody’s gonna be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome."

Pearce told Fox News Digital that she has not had to eject another fan from her shows since the incident.

For his part, Davis said that he "absolutely loved" Pearce's call-out. "I loved every second of it," he added. "And I don't think she's had to worry about hecklers from here out."

"I think they saw a different side," Pearce agreed. "It's always been in there, that Kentucky side. Don't mess with me."

The altercation occurred while Pearce was on the road with fellow country musician Tim McGraw during his Standing Room Only Tour ‘24. On Aug. 16, McGraw announced that he had canceled the tour's remaining 2024 dates, since he had needed to undergo orthopedic surgery on both knees after sustaining an injury while touring.

In May, Pearce revealed that she had to make changes to her performances on the Standing Room Only Tour '24 due to a health issue.

In a clip posted to her Instagram page in May, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with pericarditis, a heart condition.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said in her video.

"So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously," Pearce added.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Pearce shared an update on her condition.

"Not working out is hard. I'm doing well," she said. "It's something I'm still kind of dealing with and it's definitely going in the right direction, which is good. And I feel close to normal."

Pearce continued, "But I think it's again, just something that I have to keep in check. And I hope that my story has at least made people — if you have that little tinge that maybe your gut is telling you something's wrong, go get it checked, because you can be healthy and think you're doing all the right things and you know things can happen."

The musician recently returned to host the ACM Honors for the fourth year in a row alongside Davis, who had performed at the show for the past two years. Pearce and Davis told Fox News Digital that hosting the show together was special for them since they had been friends from their early days when they were both struggling artists.

"We've known each other for years and years and years back when he was a bartender, and I was an AirBnB cleaner," Pearce said. "So to get to obviously see our careers have a lot of similarities over the last six years, but to then get to join forces on something together is so fun."

The two agreed that paying tribute to country music singer-songwriter Alan Jackson, who received the ACM Poet’s Award along with Walt Aldridge, was another highlight.

"Definitely getting to honor Alan Jackson, somebody that's been just such a huge influence to both of us and so many other artists in the country," Davis said. "Man, just what a legend. So to be able to kind of cap the night off with getting to say thank you to him was special."

Pearce also praised country star Chris Stapleton, who was honored as the ACM Artist-songwriter of the year.

"I'll talk about Chris Stapleton all day," she said. "He's a one-of-a-kind singer. He's a one-of-a-kind, true artist. He does not waver in the kind of music that he writes and the kind of music that he performs and what he believes in, how he does a show."

"I know for me, I look at him a lot," she continued. "Just his artistic integrity. And it's very inspiring to me."

"I don't even think he thinks about it," she added. "I think he just is undeniably himself, and he doesn't have to wear blinders, because he doesn't care what people think of him. He's going to do it his way. And I think there's just such a confidence and a strength in being able to do that. And I mean, it doesn't hurt that you're one of the greatest singers of all time."

At the ceremony, which was held on Aug. 21 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and will air on Sept. 24, Luke Bryan received the Lifting Lives Awards. The award recognizes a country music artist, duo/group, or industry professional who is "devoted to improving lives through the power of music, possesses a generous spirit and is committed to serving others."

Davis previously teamed with Bryan on the hit 2021 song "Buy Dirt," which won song of the year at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Davis reflected on his friendship with Bryan and how the "Country Girl" star had helped him over the years.

"I mean, goodness gracious. From the second I met Luke, and this was even before we teamed up on ‘Bad Dirt,’ he was always a helpline," he said. "The day I met him, I got his number and he told me, ‘If I can help in any way, call me.’ And he truly meant that."

He continued, "And then obviously, him being a part of ‘Buy Dirt,’ it was life-changing for me. And it was special that night to get to see — I think a lot of people see Luke, and he's the funny guy in country music, obviously an amazing artist. He is one of the top entertainers in country music."

"But I think it does get lost the amount of help he does with charity, and it was really, really cool that he got to get honored that night and all the amazing things he's done through Farm Tour to his organizations. He's just always there to help out with any charitable organization. So, it was a special night to get to shine some light on Luke for that."

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors airs Sept. 24th 9pm ET/8pm CT,/6pm PT on Merit Street.

