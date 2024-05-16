ACM Awards 2024
Reba McEntire hosts the 59th annual Academy of Country Music awards from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Luke Combs is the most nominated artist of the night with eight nods, followed by Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney with six ACM nominations each.
Sara Evans pulled out of her previously scheduled appearance at The Academy of Country Music Awards due to sickness.
The country music artist posted on social media that she would also be postponing upcoming shows in Virginia.
"Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have been super sick this week," she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, VA this weekend.
"I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything."
Evans noted new dates were scheduled for October and "all tickets will still be valid.
"Love y'all and can't wait to get back on the road and sing with you soon!"
Country music queen Miranda Lambert holds the title as the most decorated artist in ACM history.
The “Wranglers” singer has 37 wins under her belt at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Lambert earned her 17th female artist of the year nomination in 2023, surpassing ACMs host Reba McEntire previously set record of 16.
Miranda is set to perform live at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.
Luke Combs topped the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with eight nods, including entertainer of the year, album of the year, song of the year, single of the year and male artist of the year.
“Last Night” singer Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney each received six nominations. Moroney’s ACM nods make the country crooner the most-nominated woman at this year’s awards show.
First-time nominee Jelly Roll earned four nominations at the ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year. Billy Ray Cyrus was the last first-time-honoree to be nominated for entertainer of the year in 1992 with his mega-hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.”
Numerous country artists are slated to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16th at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The lineup includes stars such as Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. Throughout the evening, entertainers of the year nominees, such as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Kane Brown, will take the stage.
The host of the awards ceremony, Reba McEntire, will put on a performance as well. Post Malone is set for his first appearance at the ACM Awards.
The event will feature pop acts like Avril Lavigne performing with Nate Smith. Other duets will take to the Frisco, Texas stage including Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, and Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan.
Many performers are contenders for awards, including Kelsea Ballerini for female artist of the year, Nate Smith for male artist of the year, and Parker McCollum for single of the year.
Two of country music’s major award shows — the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards — can easily be confused, but each has their distinct characteristics.
The differences between the award shows include the awarding parties, voting processes and categories, among other distinctions.
The CMA Awards, organized by the Country Music Association in Nashville, Tennessee, are determined by industry professional members who maintain a focus on traditional country.
In contrast, the ACM Awards, produced by the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions and based in California, lean toward a more contemporary approach to country music.
Previously, ACM winners were chosen through a mix of fan and member votes, but now ACM members exclusively conduct voting. Determination of categories involves ballots or voter panels.
Unique to the ACMs are accolades including the artist of the decade and triple crown, as well as signature performances that pair country with pop artists.
Reba McEntire is returning to the ACM Awards as the show's host for a record 17th time, more than any other individual in the event's history.
She expressed her excitement about the announcement by saying, "I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time! What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video.
"I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"
First taking up the Academy of Country Music Awards host role in 1986, Reba has become known for her humor and engaging stage presence.
As a 16-time ACM award recipient, she holds the record for the most female artist of the year nominations and has been nominated for entertainer of the year nine times.
Attendees and viewers can also look forward to a performance from Reba during the ceremony, where she will showcase her latest music.
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards is here!
Get ready for a night of country music excellence as Reba McEntire returns to host the Academy of Country Music Awards for the 17th time.
She will guide attendees and viewers through the evening's festivities and also grace the stage with a performance showcasing her latest music.
Many country music favorites are in contention for awards, including Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
Luke Combs leads with eight nominations this year, and Jelly Roll gets his inaugural nominations, one of which is for the coveted entertainer of the year.
Stars such as Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean will perform throughout the night, along with duets including husband and wife duo Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani.
The award show will be free to stream in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT. The ceremony is live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
