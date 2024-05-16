ACM Awards 2024

Sara Evans pulled out of her previously scheduled appearance at The Academy of Country Music Awards due to sickness.

The country music artist posted on social media that she would also be postponing upcoming shows in Virginia.

"Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have been super sick this week," she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, VA this weekend.

"I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything."

Evans noted new dates were scheduled for October and "all tickets will still be valid.

"Love y'all and can't wait to get back on the road and sing with you soon!"