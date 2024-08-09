Carly Pearce defends booting fan from concert: 'You can't be mean to people and expect people to tolerate it'

Country singer Carly Pearce is speaking out after she confronted a heckler at her concert and had him removed from the venue.

Last Friday, the 34-year-old musician called out a rude fan while performing at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, giving the man an earful before kicking him out altogether.

In a new interview with People magazine, Pearce shared her thoughts on the incident, telling the outlet that people should be "reprimanded for their actions."

"You can't be mean to people and expect people to tolerate it," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" hitmaker said.

She continued, "Especially as women, we're conditioned to kind of just take it, and I want that stigma to go away because we deserve to be able to stand up for ourselves."

"People need to be nicer. I hope that people are nicer and maybe think a little before they speak."

The heated altercation was captured on a video shared to X, in which the man was seen being escorted out of the Soo Pass Ranch, where the festival was being held.

"Get out of my show," Pearce shouted from the stage, pointing directly at someone. "If you're gonna be an a--hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show."

"I do not have time for d---s," she said, garnering roars from the crowd. "See you later!"

A representative for Pearce did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about what sparked the incident. Several users on social media claimed that Pearce was speaking directly to the crowd about her life when a man shouted, "No one cares."

Additional video taken from moments after the man was kicked out shows Pearce apologizing to her father, who had attended the show. "My dad is right here, and I think he's gonna have a heart attack," she said.

"I'm sorry Daddy, but if you're an a--hole, you have to leave."

"As I was saying, are we having a good time so far?" the Grammy Award-winner asked her animated crowd. "I grew up in a small town in Kentucky and literally the only thing that I ever wanted to do from the time I was 5 years old was sing country music."

Pearce has been amassing fans and experiencing success since 2017, when her single " Every Little Thing " became a massive hit. The song hit the number five spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

In addition to her Grammy Award, she has won three Country Music Association Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards and one CMT Award.

The singer is currently touring with fellow country musician Tim McGraw . Their next performance is in Albuquerque on Aug. 24.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.